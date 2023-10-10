BNB Token Set for Quarterly Burn, Says Zhao Changpeng

According to Foresight News, Zhao Changpeng, the founder of Binance, recently announced on social media that BNB is a fairly launched token, with no one receiving free BNB tokens from the initial supply. He also mentioned that the team's tokens have never been moved or used, but have only been burned. Zhao added that a new BNB token burn is scheduled to take place in the coming days, as part of the quarterly token burn process.

