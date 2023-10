Cosmos Ecosystem Chain Canto to Submit Three Governance Proposals on October 11

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem public chain Canto is set to submit three separate governance proposals on October 11 at 23:30. These proposals include the establishment of new liquidity mining incentives, which will be reduced by 20%, and a 20% reduction in the security release to 2.776 CANTO per block. If the proposals are approved, they will take effect immediately.