Cosmos Ecosystem Chain Canto to Submit Three Governance Proposals on October 11
Binance News
2023-10-10 08:54
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem public chain Canto is set to submit three separate governance proposals on October 11 at 23:30. These proposals include the establishment of new liquidity mining incentives, which will be reduced by 20%, and a 20% reduction in the security release to 2.776 CANTO per block. If the proposals are approved, they will take effect immediately.
