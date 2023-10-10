BitVM Whitepaper Introduces New Computing Paradigm for Bitcoin

According to Foresight News, Robin Linus, the project leader of ZeroSync, which aims to introduce zero-knowledge proofs to Bitcoin, has released a whitepaper titled 'BitVM: Compute Anything on Bitcoin'. BitVM is a new computing paradigm that allows for the expression of Turing-complete Bitcoin contracts without changing the Bitcoin network's consensus rules. It can execute any computable function and perform offline calculations without leaving any traces on the chain. The whitepaper also covers the architecture, input/output, limitations, and prospects of BitVM.

