Defiant News Editor Loses 22 ETH in Phishing Attack
Binance News
2023-10-10 04:53
According to Foresight News, the friend.tech account of Defiant News editor yyctrader1 has been targeted in a phishing attack, resulting in a loss of approximately 22 Ethereum (ETH). The attacker used the Layer2 cross-Rollup bridge Orbiter Finance for cross-chain transactions, and some of the stolen funds have already been transferred to Binance.
