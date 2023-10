Defiant News Editor Loses 22 ETH in Phishing Attack

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the friend.tech account of Defiant News editor yyctrader1 has been targeted in a phishing attack, resulting in a loss of approximately 22 Ethereum (ETH). The attacker used the Layer2 cross-Rollup bridge Orbiter Finance for cross-chain transactions, and some of the stolen funds have already been transferred to Binance.