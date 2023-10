Institution Withdraws 575,632 LINK Tokens, Accumulating Over 7.66 Million Since September 19

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring has revealed that an institution has once again withdrawn 575,632 LINK tokens (approximately $4.2 million). Since September 19, this institution has accumulated a total of 7.66 million LINK tokens (about $56 million) from Binance.