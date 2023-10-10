Over 3 Million NFT Projects Deployed on 18 Blockchains, Total Market Value Reaches $17.7 Billion

According to Foresight News, data analysis from NFTScan reveals that as of October 10th, more than 3 million NFT projects have been deployed on 18 blockchains, including Ethereum. These projects have issued a total of 12.13 billion NFT assets. The current multi-chain NFT market value is approximately $17.7 billion, with 210 million wallet addresses holding or trading NFT assets.

