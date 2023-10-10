copy link
Over 3 Million NFT Projects Deployed on 18 Blockchains, Total Market Value Reaches $17.7 Billion
Binance News
2023-10-10 03:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data analysis from NFTScan reveals that as of October 10th, more than 3 million NFT projects have been deployed on 18 blockchains, including Ethereum. These projects have issued a total of 12.13 billion NFT assets. The current multi-chain NFT market value is approximately $17.7 billion, with 210 million wallet addresses holding or trading NFT assets.
