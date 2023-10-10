copy link
create picture
more
THORSwap Contributors Complete Long-Term Solution Code, Prepare for Relaunch
Binance News
2023-10-10 03:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized cross-chain trading protocol THORSwap has announced that its contributors have completed the code for a long-term solution and are integrating the final components in preparation for the platform's relaunch in the near future. Previously, Foresight News reported that THORSwap had temporarily switched to maintenance mode to prevent illegal fund flows and curb any further potential illegal activities.
View full text