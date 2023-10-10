copy link
Decentralized Lending Protocol Silo Finance's Proposal For 1 Million ARB Short-Term Incentive Plan Approved
2023-10-10 03:03
According to Foresight News, the proposal vote for decentralized lending protocol Silo Finance's application for a 1 million ARB short-term incentive plan (STIP) has reached the required legal threshold of 71.51 million votes. As of the time of writing, the proposal has received 76 million supporting votes, surpassing the necessary amount for approval.
