South Korea's FSC Reports Significant Growth In Virtual Asset Market In H1 2023

According to Foresight News, the South Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC) has released the results of its virtual asset business survey for the first half of 2023. The survey covered 35 reporting companies, including 26 exchanges and trading firms, and 9 wallet and custodian providers, to understand the current state of the domestic virtual asset market in South Korea. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies held by the surveyed companies reached KRW 28.4 trillion, a significant increase of 46% compared to the second half of 2022. The total operating profit amounted to KRW 227.3 billion, a sharp increase of 82% compared to the previous period. The number of registered users reached 9.5 million, a growth of 19% compared to the previous period.

