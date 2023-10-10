Long-Dormant Bitcoin Whale Address Activated, Transfers 2,995 BTC

According to Foresight News, a Bitcoin whale address that has been dormant for over six years was activated, transferring all 2,995 BTC (approximately $82.27 million) to two new addresses at 23:32:46 last night. The address initially received 3,200 BTC on May 7, 2016, and then transferred 204 BTC on September 3, 2017, before becoming dormant until now.

