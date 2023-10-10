Curl To Release Version 8.4.0 And Disclose Two Vulnerabilities On October 11

According to Foresight News, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, 23pds, tweeted that curl author bagder announced on GitHub that version 8.4.0 will be released on October 11, along with the disclosure of two vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-38545 and CVE-2023-38546. Among them, CVE-2023-38545 is a high-risk vulnerability that affects both the command-line tool curl and the dependent library libcurl. Given the massive usage of curl and libcurl, and the imminent public disclosure of the high-risk vulnerability CVE-2023-38545, cryptocurrency industry service providers are advised to prepare for upgrades.

