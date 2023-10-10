copy link
Aura Finance Accumulates Over 40% Of VeBAL Tokens
Binance News
2023-10-10 01:23
According to Foresight News, Balancer ecosystem yield management platform Aura Finance announced on Twitter that it has accumulated over 40% of veBAL tokens, which are BPT tokens from the 80BAL-20WETH pool.
