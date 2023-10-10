copy link
Twitter Introduces Feature to Limit Replies to Verified Users Only
Binance News
2023-10-10 01:13
According to Foresight News, Twitter has introduced a new feature that allows users to limit replies to their posts to verified users only. This means that only those who have gone through the verification process will be able to respond to the tweets of users who choose to enable this feature.
