CrypToadz NFT Sold for 1055 ETH Amid Money Laundering Suspicions
Binance News
2023-10-10 00:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, CrypToadz #4030 was sold for 1055 ETH, equivalent to $1.66 million, with the buyer also paying a $41,500 fee to OpenSea. The current floor price for CrypToadz NFTs on OpenSea is only 0.53 ETH, or about $835. Trader TexasHedge analyzed that the address purchasing the CrypToadz NFT recently received approximately 1,116 ETH (around $1.76 million) from another address. This address had received about 1,200 ETH (roughly $1.9 million) from Tornado.Cash in September, leading to suspicions that the NFT transaction may be related to money laundering.
