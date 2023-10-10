CrypToadz NFT Sold for 1055 ETH Amid Money Laundering Suspicions

According to Foresight News, CrypToadz #4030 was sold for 1055 ETH, equivalent to $1.66 million, with the buyer also paying a $41,500 fee to OpenSea. The current floor price for CrypToadz NFTs on OpenSea is only 0.53 ETH, or about $835. Trader TexasHedge analyzed that the address purchasing the CrypToadz NFT recently received approximately 1,116 ETH (around $1.76 million) from another address. This address had received about 1,200 ETH (roughly $1.9 million) from Tornado.Cash in September, leading to suspicions that the NFT transaction may be related to money laundering.

View full text