Web3 Social Platform Friend.Tech Adds 2FA Security Feature
Binance News
2023-10-10 00:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 social platform friend.tech has added support for two-factor authentication (2FA) to provide extra protection for users when their mobile carrier or email service is under threat. The platform emphasizes that neither the official team nor the Privy team can reset these passwords, so users should be cautious when using this feature.
