Blocknative Restructures, Laying Off Over 33% Of Staff

According to Foresight News, Web3 infrastructure company Blocknative has recently undergone a restructuring, resulting in layoffs of just over 33%, affecting around a dozen employees. In December 2022, Blocknative completed a $15 million funding round, with investors including Blockchain Capital, Foundry Group, Rho, IOSG Ventures, Robot Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, HackVC, and Industry Ventures. Foresight News previously reported that on September 27, Blocknative announced the suspension of its MEV-Boost Relay, a software used by network validators, and related Ethereum block builders. The suspension was due to the business not meeting the company's economic expectations.

View full text