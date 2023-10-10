copy link
Arbitrum Announces Resumption of Odyssey Event on October 16
2023-10-10 00:04
According to Foresight News, Arbitrum has announced that the second week of the Odyssey event will resume on October 16. This round of interactive tasks will take place on the NFT marketplace TofuNFT and the order book perpetual DEX Aboard Exchange. Users who have already completed the tasks for the second week do not need to redo them after the event resumes on October 16.
