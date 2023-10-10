Ripple CFO Kristina Campbell Leaves Company After Two and a Half Years

According to Foresight News, Ripple's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kristina Campbell has left the company after approximately two and a half years and has joined digital healthcare provider Maven Clinic as CFO starting this month. Campbell, a Harvard University graduate, joined Ripple in April 2021. Prior to her tenure at Ripple, she served as the CFO of billing and payment platform PayNearMe and held positions at Green Dot Corporation, Bain & Company, and Smith Barney/Citigroup.

