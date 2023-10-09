Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blocknative Reduces Headcount by 33% Amid Restructuring Efforts

Binance News
2023-10-09 21:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Blocknative, a provider of tools for transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, has recently undergone a restructuring that resulted in a headcount reduction of just over 33%, according to CEO Matt Cutler. The company is now focused on extending its runway to pursue its Real-Time Observability thesis, Cutler said in an email. Founded in 2018, Blocknative now has 24 people in total, implying that about a dozen employees were affected by the restructuring. Blocknative raised $12 million in a funding round in July 2021 from Foundry Group, Blockchain Capital Robot Ventures, and others, after raising $5 million in a seed round a year earlier. The company announced another $15 million investment round in December 2022. The restructuring extends Blocknative's runway to well over three years, according to Cutler. The restructuring adds to job cuts in the blockchain industry that have accelerated in recent weeks with digital-asset markets seemingly stalled, including prices for bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum’s ether (ETH), deepening the so-called 'crypto winter.' Blocknative's restructuring comes just a couple of weeks after the company announced it would exit services related to its MEV-Boost Relay, a type of software used by Ethereum network validators, after the effort failed to materialize economically. Cutler said that Blocknative would continue in other core services, with its website listing products such as mempool explorer, transaction simulation, Ethereum gas estimator, and Polygon estimator. Existing services will continue uninterrupted and receive updates and enhancements, while new services are expected to be launched before the end of the year.
View full text