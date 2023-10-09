Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Industry Must Focus On Regulation Amid Bankman-Fried Trial

Binance News
2023-10-09 17:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces conspiracy and fraud charges, is garnering significant media attention, potentially distracting the crypto industry from focusing on its customers and business strategy. Katherine Snow, Head of Legal at Messari, a market intelligence platform for the crypto economy, urges the industry not to let the trial tarnish its efforts to advance common sense regulation. The crypto sector has made significant strides in Washington, D.C., establishing trade associations, think tanks, and political action committees, and attracting the attention of policymakers and regulators. This advocacy led to a 'crypto summer' in June, with four regulatory bills successfully voted out of a Congressional committee for the first time. However, the journey to enacting these bills into law remains challenging. Snow emphasizes the importance of the industry disassociating from rogue actors and showcasing its dedication to ethical conduct and responsible practices. The crypto community has demonstrated its ability to react swiftly to regulatory hurdles, educate lawmakers, and engage in constructive discussions. However, the industry risks erasing these achievements if it allows the Bankman-Fried trial to dominate the narrative. Snow calls for the crypto community to focus on establishing a regulatory environment that fosters innovation, protects consumers, developers, and innovators, and ensures the United States remains a player in the Web3 revolution.
View full text