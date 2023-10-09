Crypto Industry Must Focus On Regulation Amid Bankman-Fried Trial

According to CoinDesk, the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces conspiracy and fraud charges, is garnering significant media attention, potentially distracting the crypto industry from focusing on its customers and business strategy. Katherine Snow, Head of Legal at Messari, a market intelligence platform for the crypto economy, urges the industry not to let the trial tarnish its efforts to advance common sense regulation. The crypto sector has made significant strides in Washington, D.C., establishing trade associations, think tanks, and political action committees, and attracting the attention of policymakers and regulators. This advocacy led to a 'crypto summer' in June, with four regulatory bills successfully voted out of a Congressional committee for the first time. However, the journey to enacting these bills into law remains challenging. Snow emphasizes the importance of the industry disassociating from rogue actors and showcasing its dedication to ethical conduct and responsible practices. The crypto community has demonstrated its ability to react swiftly to regulatory hurdles, educate lawmakers, and engage in constructive discussions. However, the industry risks erasing these achievements if it allows the Bankman-Fried trial to dominate the narrative. Snow calls for the crypto community to focus on establishing a regulatory environment that fosters innovation, protects consumers, developers, and innovators, and ensures the United States remains a player in the Web3 revolution.

