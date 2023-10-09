Crypto Aid Israel Launched to Help Displaced Citizens Amid Conflict

According to Cointelegraph, a group of local leaders in the cryptocurrency space, including 42Studio, MarketAcross, Collider Ventures, CryptoJungle, Nilos, BlockchainB7, Efficient Frontier, Ironblocks Israel Blockchain Association, and Bits Of Gold, have established Crypto Aid Israel. This global fundraiser aims to help displaced Israeli citizens in need of humanitarian aid due to the ongoing conflict, which has taken a heavy toll on the local civilian population with casualties currently estimated in the thousands. Ben Samocha, CEO of CryptoJungle, stated that the group's goal is to provide immediate aid, such as food, shelter, hygiene, and medical products for families who lost their homes and the bombarded Israeli civilian populace. Crypto Aid Israel is hosting a multi-sig wallet, overseen by luminaries in the local web3 community. To donate and support their cause, individuals can visit their official website. Crypto Aid Israel's creators have urged potential donors to be cautious when verifying that their aid is going to the right wallet, due to potential phishing scams and cyber attacks. They recommend comparing the crypto wallet address to the verified one on the official website to ensure funds are not sent to incorrect addresses. The Crypto Aid Israel initiative accepts both Bitcoin and Ethereum donations.

