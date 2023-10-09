Buy Crypto
Italian Central Banker Defends Digital Euro Plans During Lawmaker Hearing

Binance News
2023-10-09 15:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Piero Cipollone, the Italian central banker, defended plans for a digital euro during a Monday lawmaker hearing. Cipollone is seeking approval to replace central bank digital currency (CBDC) supremo Fabio Panetta at the European Central Bank (ECB) when Panetta steps down from the central bank's executive board in November. Cipollone has been the Bank of Italy’s deputy governor since 2020 and is the sole candidate for the position. His remarks on Monday suggest that he will not stray far from existing ECB digital currency policies. A digital euro would “reinforce the ability to pay with public money throughout Europe with a technology and infrastructure that is based in Europe,” Cipollone told members of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee. He promised offline functionality, accessibility, and “excellent solutions” to protect privacy. Cipollone’s eight-year term has already been approved by eurozone finance ministers and the ECB itself, making his ascension to the position all but certain. Panetta has previously criticized private crypto as a greed-fueled Ponzi scheme and has also led ECB work on a digital euro, despite significant lawmaker skepticism about the benefits of the project for retail users. In response to an earlier written questionnaire from lawmakers, Cipollone said that blockchain innovations bring “significant risks,” but the challenges of a CBDC for financial stability and lending could be managed through measures like imposing holding limits on citizens. In a recent letter seen by CoinDesk, a group of cross-party EU lawmakers asked the ECB to postpone any decisions on a retail CBDC until they can agree on legal constraints in controversial areas such as privacy.
