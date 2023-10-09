Proposal to Increase Polkadot's Ideal Staking Rate Ahead of 100 Million DOT Unlocking

According to Foresight News, a proposal to increase Polkadot's ideal staking rate has been initiated in response to the upcoming unlocking of approximately 100 million DOT on July 23. The unlocking tokens are from the first batch of users who participated in the crowdloan and locked their DOT. The aim of increasing the ideal staking rate is to enhance DOT staking rewards and encourage the unlocked DOT to participate in staking.

