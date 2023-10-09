copy link
create picture
more
Proposal to Increase Polkadot's Ideal Staking Rate Ahead of 100 Million DOT Unlocking
Binance News
2023-10-09 14:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a proposal to increase Polkadot's ideal staking rate has been initiated in response to the upcoming unlocking of approximately 100 million DOT on July 23. The unlocking tokens are from the first batch of users who participated in the crowdloan and locked their DOT. The aim of increasing the ideal staking rate is to enhance DOT staking rewards and encourage the unlocked DOT to participate in staking.
View full text