Wodo Network Secures $3 Million Investment From VBT Yazilim

According to Foresight News, Web3 solution provider Wodo Network has received a $3 million investment from VBT Yazilim. Wodo Network is an open-source platform that enables businesses and developers to create and deploy blockchain, NFT, and metaverse solutions by providing tools and services, including development platforms, game stores, and node infrastructure.