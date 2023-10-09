copy link
Wodo Network Secures $3 Million Investment From VBT Yazilim
2023-10-09 14:23
According to Foresight News, Web3 solution provider Wodo Network has received a $3 million investment from VBT Yazilim. Wodo Network is an open-source platform that enables businesses and developers to create and deploy blockchain, NFT, and metaverse solutions by providing tools and services, including development platforms, game stores, and node infrastructure.
