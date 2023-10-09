Bitcoin Infrastructure Platform OrdinalsBot Raises Over $1 Million In Seed Funding

According to Foresight News, OrdinalsBot, a platform focused on Bitcoin Ordinals infrastructure, has completed a seed funding round of over $1 million. Investors in the round included Kestrel 0X1, Lightning Ventures, Bitcoin Magazine Ecosystem Fund, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Angsana Investments, Deep Ventures, and individual investors such as Sebastien Borget, Howard Morgan, Micah Spruill, Ivan Brightly, and Dillon Healy. OrdinalsBot has launched an SDK aimed at helping developers integrate Ordinals functionality into their projects.

View full text