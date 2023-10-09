Hadean Secures Investment From Yuga Labs To Develop Metaverse Infrastructure

According to Foresight News, metaverse infrastructure developer Hadean has received an investment from Yuga Labs. The funding will support Hadean in establishing a US team to assist Yuga Labs in researching technology stacks that can support large-scale concurrency. Foresight News previously reported that Yuga Labs announced collaborations with multiple companies to promote the development of the interoperable metaverse Otherside. The collaborating companies include Hadean, which provides high-fidelity virtual experiences through spatial technology, AccelByte, a platform technology company that offers scalable backend platforms for live gaming services, Bad Rhino Studios, which helps players communicate and connect within the metaverse, and Faraway, which assists Yuga Labs in developing game mechanics.

