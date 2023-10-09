Digital Asset Investment Products See $78.4 Million Net Inflow, Solana Records Highest Since March

According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products experienced a net inflow of $78.4 million last week, marking the second consecutive week of net inflows. The trading volume of digital asset ETPs also increased by 37% to $1.13 billion. Last week, Bitcoin investment products saw a net inflow of $42.7 million, while Ethereum investment products had a net inflow of $10.2 million. Additionally, Solana investment products recorded a net inflow of $23.9 million, marking the largest single-week net inflow since March 2022.

