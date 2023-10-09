copy link
Ethereum Falls Below 1600 USDT With A Daily Decline Of About 3%
2023-10-09 10:03
According to Foresight News, Ethereum has fallen below 1600 USDT, currently trading at around 1590 USDT, with a daily decline of approximately 3%. The market is experiencing significant fluctuations, and investors are advised to be cautious of the risks involved.
