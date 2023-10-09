Stride Proposes Converting All STRD Tokens to ATOM for Decentralization and Development Focus

According to Foresight News, Stride, a liquidity staking protocol in the Cosmos ecosystem, has released a proposal that is still in the conceptual stage. The proposal aims to convert all Stride tokens (STRD) into ATOM, which will serve as the sole governance token and be eligible for all rewards from the Stride protocol. Stride stated that this move is intended to further decentralize Stride and focus its development as a 'satellite chain' for the Cosmos Hub. By converting all STRD tokens to ATOM, Stride aims to strengthen its position within the Cosmos ecosystem and concentrate on development specifically for the Cosmos Hub.

