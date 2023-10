Nomic To Launch IBC-Supported nBTC On October 30

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin sidechain development company Nomic has announced plans to launch its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC)-supported nBTC on October 30. Users will be able to directly transfer Bitcoin to the Cosmos ecosystem using their Bitcoin addresses through Nomic's cross-chain bridge.