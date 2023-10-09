copy link
Nomic To Launch IBC-Supported nBTC On October 30
2023-10-09 09:13
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin sidechain development company Nomic has announced plans to launch its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC)-supported nBTC on October 30. Users will be able to directly transfer Bitcoin to the Cosmos ecosystem using their Bitcoin addresses through Nomic's cross-chain bridge.
