copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Foundation Sells 1700 Ether For USDC Via Uniswap
Binance News
2023-10-09 08:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Foundation has sold 1700 Ether (ETH) for USD Coin (USDC) through the decentralized exchange platform, Uniswap. This transaction highlights the growing use of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms for large-scale transactions.
View full text