Bitcoin Lightning Network Capacity Increases Over 10% In 30 Days

According to Foresight News, data from 1ML shows that the capacity of the Bitcoin Lightning Network has increased by more than 10% in the past 30 days, reaching over 5,200 coins. The capacity of the Bitcoin Lightning Network broke through 5,000 coins in October 2022, and since then, it has mostly remained above 5,000 coins, even surpassing 5,300 coins at one point. However, in July of this year, the number fell below 5,000 coins.

