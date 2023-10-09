VitaDAO Partners With Biologist Vera Gorbunova To Establish Matrix Biosciences

According to Foresight News, decentralized autonomous organization VitaDAO, which aims to fund longevity research projects, has partnered with biologist Vera Gorbunova to establish a biotech company called Matrix Biosciences. The company will focus on researching longevity, with VitaDAO as its major shareholder. However, due to the strict legal environment in the medical and healthcare fields, the company will still operate as a traditional company. Eleanor Davies, a core member of VitaDAO, stated that Matrix Biosciences will research the anti-cancer and life-extending properties of a special substance secreted by naked mole rats. Foresight News previously reported that VitaDAO announced the completion of a $4.1 million financing round in January this year, with Pfizer Ventures, a venture capital firm under Pfizer, participating in the investment.

