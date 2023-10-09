copy link
create picture
more
Circle Issues 1.4 Billion USDC and Redeems 1.7 Billion USDC in a Week
Binance News
2023-10-09 04:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Circle, a leading digital currency company, has issued approximately 1.4 billion USDC and redeemed about 1.7 billion USDC between September 29 and October 5. This has resulted in a decrease of nearly 300 million USDC in circulation. As of October 5, there were 25.2 billion USDC in circulation, with a reserve fund of 25.2 billion US dollars.
View full text