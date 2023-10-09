Circle Issues 1.4 Billion USDC and Redeems 1.7 Billion USDC in a Week

According to Foresight News, Circle, a leading digital currency company, has issued approximately 1.4 billion USDC and redeemed about 1.7 billion USDC between September 29 and October 5. This has resulted in a decrease of nearly 300 million USDC in circulation. As of October 5, there were 25.2 billion USDC in circulation, with a reserve fund of 25.2 billion US dollars.

