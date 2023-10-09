Arbitrum Security Council Election Enters Second Round of Voting

According to Foresight News, the second round of voting for the Arbitrum Security Council election has begun, with 19 days remaining. The second round of voting will last for 21 days, during which representatives will have full voting rights for the first 7 days. From the 8th to the 21st day, voting rights will decrease linearly. The six candidates with the most votes will become members of the Security Council. Foresight News previously reported on September 26 that the first round of voting for the Arbitrum Security Council election had ended, with 24 nominees qualifying for the next stage. The Arbitrum Foundation has begun the compliance process for the 24 qualified candidates, which will last for two weeks until October 6, 2023. The final round of voting will take place on October 6.

