DeLabs Initiates The Comeback Chapter One: Reset, Unify, Clarify For DeGods And Y00ts

According to Foresight News, DeGods and y00ts founder Frank announced that the DeLabs team has started 'The Comeback' Chapter One: Reset, Unify, Clarify event. All DeGods have been reset to Season 1, and users can switch between Seasons 1, 2, and 3 on the blockchain. This week, users will be able to migrate y00ts to Ethereum for free. Additionally, DeLabs will answer questions about DeGods, y00ts, points, art updates, IP, BTC DeGods, and DUST. DeGods is a deflationary NFT project launched by the FrankDeGods team in 2021, while y00ts is another project introduced by founder Frank in September this year, following DeGods. Both projects are issued on the Solana blockchain.

