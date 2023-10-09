Tip Coin Extends Token Claim Period and Provides Alternative Method for Inaccessible Accounts

According to Foresight News, Web3 social application Tip Coin announced that it will extend the token claim period due to requests from some users. Additionally, the team has provided an alternative method for users who are unable to access their accounts to complete the Epoch 2 stage claim. This method is aimed at users whose accounts have been banned or are unable to log in for other reasons, allowing them to claim through a specific contract. Tip Coin will open the contract claim for 24 hours, after which it will be closed and any unclaimed tokens will be destroyed. Foresight News reported yesterday that Tip Coin stated the Epoch 2 stage claim would end at 5:00 Beijing time on October 9th, and any unclaimed tokens would be destroyed as usual.

