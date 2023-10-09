Ethereum and TRON Networks Account for 88% of PoS Blockchain Fee Revenue in Past Year

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst Jamie Coutts revealed in a tweet that Ethereum and TRON networks have accounted for 88% of all Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain fee revenue in the past year. Ethereum's Layer1 contributed 57% of the total, while TRON accounted for 31%. Furthermore, in the first half of 2023, the Ethereum network generated approximately $743 million in transaction fees, while TRON generated about $282 million in transaction fees. In comparison, the Bitcoin network's fee revenue was only $80 million during the same period.

