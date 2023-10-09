OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Calls Bitcoin A 'Super Logical' Step On The Tech Tree

According to Cointelegraph, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed his excitement for Bitcoin, calling it a 'super logical' step on the tech tree that is free from government control and can help fight corruption. Altman shared his thoughts on Bitcoin as a world reserve currency and his concerns about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on October 6. Altman, who is also the founder of Worldcoin, believes that the shift to a 'technologically enabled world,' including Bitcoin, could help reduce corruption. He said that corruption is a significant hindrance to societal progress, but a world where payments are made digitally, even using Bitcoin, can help reduce corruption by allowing for greater transparency in financial transactions. Joe Rogan, the podcast host, also expressed his optimism for Bitcoin, despite his skepticism of the wider cryptocurrency industry. He believes that Bitcoin has the most likely possibility of becoming a 'universal viable currency' due to its limited supply and decentralized nature. Altman has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin, even before the podcast. In a blog post from 10 years ago, he argued that a world transacting in Bitcoin would be more transparent, which would help reduce corruption. During the interview, both Altman and Rogan expressed their concerns about CBDCs and the potential for the United States to become a surveillance state. Rogan argued that CBDCs could give governments even more control over how people spend their money and could be tied to a social credit score, which he finds concerning. Altman added that he has been disappointed with how the U.S. government has treated the cryptocurrency industry recently, referring to it as a 'war on crypto.'

View full text