Over $4.1 Million Lost In 10 Security Incidents Between October 1 And 7

According to Foresight News, between October 1 and October 7, there were a total of 10 security incidents, resulting in a loss of over $4.1 million. The number of DNS hijacking attacks and Discord hacker attacks increased significantly during this period. The incidents involved Galxe, MCT, fake CommEx tokens, friend.tech, Stars Arena, DePay, Metropolis World, GEMIE, VendX, and fake EigenLayer tokens.

