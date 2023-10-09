copy link
Base Network's TVL Increases By 25.16% In A Week
Binance News
2023-10-09 01:33
According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT shows that the total value locked (TVL) in Base Network has reached $557 million, with a growth rate of 25.16% over the past week. Among the assets, the native minted token USDC has a minting volume of 158,966,553.08 tokens (approximately $159 million), which represents an increase of 467.32%.
