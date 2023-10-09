copy link
UniSat Wallet Upgrades To Version 1.1.31 With New Features And Fixes
2023-10-09 00:04
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet, a Bitcoin inscription wallet, has announced an upgrade to version 1.1.31. The new features include support for .x domain names in addition to the existing .sats and .unisat domains. Domain name resolution now requires three confirmations. This version also fixes the signature issue with Taproot addresses and adds input validation functionality, prohibiting negative values.
