Stars Arena Partners With Paladin Blockchain Security To Enhance Platform Infrastructure
Binance News
2023-10-08 23:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Stars Arena, a social protocol in the Avalanche ecosystem, has announced a partnership with Paladin Blockchain Security to improve the platform's security infrastructure. In addition, Stars Arena has established a partnership with software engineer Locrian and his team to enhance their technical and security capabilities. The company stated that they are working on expanding their team and fixing vulnerabilities.
