Stars Arena Partners With Paladin Blockchain Security To Enhance Platform Infrastructure

According to Foresight News, Stars Arena, a social protocol in the Avalanche ecosystem, has announced a partnership with Paladin Blockchain Security to improve the platform's security infrastructure. In addition, Stars Arena has established a partnership with software engineer Locrian and his team to enhance their technical and security capabilities. The company stated that they are working on expanding their team and fixing vulnerabilities.