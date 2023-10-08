Several Cryptocurrencies Set for Unlocking This Week

According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that several cryptocurrencies, including X2Y2, GLMR, 1INCH, APT, EUL, SWEAT, and CYBER, are scheduled for unlocking between October 9 and October 15. On October 9 at 07:48, 12.5 million X2Y2 tokens (worth approximately $220,000) will be unlocked, accounting for 4.05% of the circulating supply. Moonbeam's GLMR tokens will see 9.68 million tokens (valued at around $2.05 million) unlocked on October 11 at 08:00, representing 1.29% of the circulating supply. 1inch's 1INCH tokens will have approximately 210,000 tokens (worth about $55,000) unlocked on October 11 at 20:00, making up 0.02% of the circulating supply. Aptos' APT tokens will unlock 4.54 million tokens (valued at roughly $23.63 million) on October 12 at 08:00, accounting for 1.9% of the circulating supply. Euler's EUL tokens will unlock around 150,000 tokens (worth approximately $390,000) on October 12 at 09:10, representing 0.8% of the circulating supply. Sweat Economy's SWEAT tokens will see about 227 million tokens (valued at around $2.29 million) unlocked on October 13 at 08:00, accounting for 2.95% of the circulating supply. Finally, CyberConnect's CYBER tokens will have 1.26 million tokens (worth about $6.24 million) unlocked on October 15 at 08:00, making up 11.43% of the circulating supply.

