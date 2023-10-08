Ripple Outperforms Shiba Inu in Google Search Interest, But Social Mentions Tell a Different Story

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple (XRP) has been outperforming Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Google search interest over the past year. Google Trends data shows that Ripple and XRP are trending better compared to SHIB and Shiba Inu, although Shiba Inu as a search term seems to be doing slightly better than Ripple. It is important to note that Shiba Inu is also a dog breed, making it difficult to differentiate the search volume for the breed and the cryptocurrency. In the first quarter, Shiba Inu consistently outperformed both Ripple and XRP as search terms. When it comes to social mentions, which measure how many times a cryptocurrency has been mentioned on various social media platforms, Shiba Inu has been mentioned around 7,609 times, while XRP was mentioned 3,186 times. Despite the difference in mentions, both cryptocurrencies received roughly the same engagement. This raises questions about the social dynamics surrounding these cryptocurrencies and their communities.

View full text