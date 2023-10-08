Ripple CTO Advocates for XRP Ledger Validators to Support AMM Feature

According to Cointelegraph, Ripple's Chief Technical Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has called for XRP Ledger (XRPL) validators to support the automated market maker (AMM) feature, but only if there is consensus within the community. Schwartz initiated a discussion on the XRPL's AMM feature on X (formerly known as Twitter), referring to AMMs as the intriguing decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation gaining attention. The XRP Ledger is a decentralized blockchain-based ledger that powers the XRP cryptocurrency, known for its speed and scalability, making it suitable for various financial applications, including cross-border payments and remittances. In response to a community member's question about the timeline for AMMs going live on the XRPL after governance voting, Schwartz stated that if the majority supports the amendment, the changes could be implemented in as little as two weeks. Schwartz emphasized the importance of a majority vote and advised validators against voting independently to promote these modifications. Instead, he suggested that the community should reach a consensus first, and then validators should overwhelmingly vote YES when they perceive that the community is in agreement and sufficient nodes endorse the adjustment. The introduction of the AMM feature occurred with the release of rippled version 1.12.0, which also brought the potential Clawback feature. This addition of AMM is not limited to the introduction of a new trading engine; it will also enable integration with the XRPL DEX. David Schwartz is renowned for his informative articles and his commitment to championing decentralization. Recently, he dispelled misunderstandings concerning the Clawback feature, often seen as an intrusion on XRPL users. He clarified that the Clawback feature's purpose is to safeguard developers from potential legal liabilities within the ecosystem. Schwartz consistently advocates for the advancement of the XRPL and is outspoken about his position.

