TBTC Supply Surpasses 2000 Coins With Over 85% Growth In Three Days
Binance News
2023-10-08 10:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that the total supply of Bitcoin-wrapped asset tBTC, launched by Threshold Network, has exceeded 2000 coins, reaching 2156 coins at the time of writing. On October 5th alone, 1000 new coins were added, resulting in a growth rate of over 85% in the past three days.
