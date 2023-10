TBTC Supply Surpasses 2000 Coins With Over 85% Growth In Three Days

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that the total supply of Bitcoin-wrapped asset tBTC, launched by Threshold Network, has exceeded 2000 coins, reaching 2156 coins at the time of writing. On October 5th alone, 1000 new coins were added, resulting in a growth rate of over 85% in the past three days.