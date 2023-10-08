Bitcoin Maintains Pressure on $28,000 Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin (BTC) continued to exert pressure on the $28,000 mark as geopolitical uncertainty entered traders' radar. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC price performance avoided downside volatility over the weekend. The pair recovered from a snap retest of $27,000 on Oct. 6, thanks to surprise United States employment data which diverged from policy tweaks by the Federal Reserve. Now, the $28,000 resistance formed the main point of interest for market participants going into the new week. In low timeframe (LTF) analysis of exchange order books, popular trader Skew said that major bidding power was still required in order to flip $28,000 to support. Skew further described Bitcoin's reaction to both that level and the 200-day moving average (MA), currently at $28,040, as 'not the best kind.' Fellow trader Daan Crypto Trades meanwhile cautioned on going short BTC should a sudden breakout occur, as this might form the start of further upside. In the wake of events in Israel, others flagged geopolitical instability as a potential BTC price catalyst to come. Among them was Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm MN Trading. Van de Poppe had previously forecast a trip beyond the $30,000 mark in October, traditionally Bitcoin's strongest calendar month. At just under $28,000, BTC/USD was up 3.5% month-to-date at the time of writing, per data from monitoring resource CoinGlass.

