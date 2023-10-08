copy link
create picture
more
Base Chain Contracts Surpass 30 Million, With Single-Day Record Set
Binance News
2023-10-08 08:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that the total number of contracts created on the Base chain has surpassed 30 million. On September 11, the number reached 901,000, setting a new single-day record. Previously, this metric had surpassed 20 million on September 23, indicating a growth of approximately 50% in the past two weeks.
View full text