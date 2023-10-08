DNS Hijacking Incidents Increase, Affecting 21% Of Records

According to Foresight News, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, 23pds, recently tweeted about the increasing frequency of DNS hijacking incidents. Balancer and Galxe have both been targeted by hijacking attacks. After analyzing over 6 million DNS records and examining A records and CNAMEs pointing to cloud infrastructure, it was discovered that many companies are vulnerable to subdomain hijacking. 21% of DNS records point to unresolved content, which could make businesses susceptible to subdomain/domain hijacking. Cryptocurrency companies are advised to be vigilant and choose well-known domain registrars to prevent attacks.

View full text